Biden Throws Down The Gauntlet At Wingnut Governors

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 18 August 2021 23:24 Hits: 7

The Death Cult party is doing all it can to ensure the Delta variant of COVID finds our children in the states they govern. Florida and Texas lead the way, with those governors doing all they can, down to issuing threats to not pay teachers and employees in school districts with mask mandates. President Joe Biden has mentioned before that he will not allow educators to go unpaid, but in today's COVID briefing, he dug in and threw down the gauntlet to Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis, in particular. "Intimidation and threats we are seeing across the country are WRONG. They're unacceptable," insisted Biden. "I've said before, this isn't about politics. It's about keeping our children safe. It's about taking on the virus together. United. I've made it clear that I will stand with those who are trying to do the right thing," said Biden, before describing phone calls he'd made to school superintendents in Florida and Arizona. Each was requiring masks in their classrooms, and he thanked them. "One of them said, 'We teach science. So we follow the science.' The other said they have a guiding principle: 'Students first.' I just couldn't agree more with what they both said." Then Biden made it clear he would not tolerate anyone trying to stand in their way.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/biden-teachers-salaries-covid