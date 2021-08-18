Mehdi Hasan Takes On The Fox News Gang: 'Shame On All Of Them!'

Articles

Wednesday, 18 August 2021

As the United States prepares to take on refugees, the haters over at Fox News are preparing to stir up some more hatred toward immigrants. Mehdi Hasan calls them out in a way that everyone should. After Laura Ingraham had the nerve to ask why we had to take Afghan refugees after 20 years of occupying their country and Tucker Carlson whined that "first we invade, then we're invaded," Hasan was fed up. To White Power Laura, Hasan responds, "Yes, Laura, we do have a responsibility to these people and we did promise them we'd have their backs," before noting that Ingraham and Carlson supported the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq. "So they are the last people who get to say nothing to do with us, not our problem," Hasan said. "If you did not support the war in Afghanistan, maybe you could then justify saying, well, none of this is on me. That would be cruel, yes, but kind of fair. But these two were pro-war. And now they're telling us, they're telling the Afghan people, sorry, you're on your own." But wait! There's more. It wasn't just those two. No, the "worst hypocrite of them" is Stephen Miller.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/mehdi-hasan-takes-fox-news-gang-shame-all