The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

This College Really, Really Wants Students To Get Vaccinated

Category: World Politics Hits: 8

The school, which has about 10,000 students, reports that 600 students have yet to upload vaccination information. Via the Bangor Daily News: HAMDEN, Conn. — Quinnipiac University has sent an email to students who have failed to comply with its vaccination policy, advising them they will face weekly fees until they either get their shots or apply for an exemption. Students who do not follow the policy will be charged $100 a week during the first two weeks of the semester. That fee will rise by $25 every two weeks until it reaches $200 a week, the school said. A student who fails to comply through the entire semester would end up paying $2,275. Students will also lose access to Wi-Fi and the campus intranet network if they fail to to get vaccinated by Sept. 14, the school said.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/college-really-really-wants-students-get

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version