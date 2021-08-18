The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Prosecutor Lets Jeff Toobin Have It For Saying Trump Shouldn't Be Prosecuted

I didn't read Toobin's op-ed urging Merrick Garland not to prosecute Donald Trump, because on what planet could he justify that? And this morning on CNN, former prosecutor Norm Eisen really let Toobin have it. "It's totally wrong! Right now, we live in a system where Donald Trump tested our most fundamental legal precept, 'no one is above the law,' " Eisen said. "If the attorney general discovers evidence that Donald Trump did wrong, of course he should be investigated and prosecuted. "Contrary to Jeff, there is already substantial evidence to predicate an investigation, to open an investigation. When you have a president who says to the Georgia secretary of state, 'Just find 11780 votes' or says to his own acting attorney general, 'Just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me.' Those are the statements of someone who knows -- " "What's the crime, Norm?" Toobin interjected. "Jeff, it's election -- potentially, all I'm arguing is that, of course, the attorney general should investigate it. When you say there's little reason to even open a criminal investigation, that's wrong. The potential crimes? Election fraud, obstruction of an official proceeding, a conspiracy to defraud the United States and on and on and on. It must be investigated, Jeff. It must be investigated." Toobin asked for the evidence of specific intent that Trump intended to violate the law.

