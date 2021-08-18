The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Florida Couple Busted With Fake Vaccine Cards

It would seem the Dalmazzos are not too bright. Besides buying the fake cards for themselves, they also bought them for their children, ages 4 and 5. Too young to actually be vaccinated. Source: Hawaii News Now HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities from the Hawaii Attorney General’s Office arrested more visitors accused of trying to skirt the state’s Safe Travel’s program using fake vaccination cards. Daniela and Enzo Dalmazzo, of Miami, Florida, flew to Oahu with their two children on Aug. 11, officials said. They were arrested on the North Shore. According to court documents, the couple also had fake vaccine cards for their kids — who were born in 2016 and 2017 — and are too young to be vaccinated. Enzo Dalmazzo was charged with one count, and Daniela Dalmazzo was charged with three counts, including those for her two kids. They were cited a total of $8,000. They have since posted bail. This is the second known case of visitors accused of using fake vaccination cards to bypass quarantine. A father and son from California were arrested last week Sunday.

