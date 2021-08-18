The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Latest Polls Of The California Recall Election

Category: World Politics Hits: 9

Voters will decide whether to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom and — if removed — whom to replace him with

Opponents of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California have gathered enough signatures to trigger a recall election for him on Sept. 14 — only the fourth gubernatorial recall election in U.S. history. If a majority of Californians vote “yes” to recall, Newsom will be removed from office.

Do Californians want to remove Gavin Newsom from office?

An updating average of 2021 California gubernatorial recall election polls, accounting for each poll’s quality, recency and sample size

If Newsom is removed from office, the second question on the recall ballot will determine his replacement. Forty-six candidates are in the running, and it just takes a simple plurality to win, meaning a candidate could win with only minority support (there is no runoff). Californians can vote on the second question even if they vote against recalling Newsom on the first question.

Whom would Californians want to replace Gavin Newsom as governor?

An updating average of 2021 California gubernatorial replacement election polls, accounting for each poll’s quality, recency and sample size

Read more https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/california-recall-polls/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version