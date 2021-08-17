DC Press Bigs Escalate to Peak Screech Over Biden Defiance

Category: World Politics Hits: 3
If nothing else for media watchers there's a fascinating dynamic developing over the last day or so in trying to define the US exit from Afghanistan. It's not a new dynamic. In fact, it's one I first saw a quarter century ago when DC's establishment press got really, really upset that not only Bill Clinton but more importantly most of the country didn't agree with their take on impeachment in 1998. Official DC was baffled when Democrats actually managed to pick up a few seats in the 1998 midterm that was entirely about impeachment. The specifics of the case are of course pretty radically different. But the dynamic of establishment DC press escalation is not. Politico's morning newsletter this morning captures the dynamic. It starts quoting David Axelrod making clear that Biden messed up and has to admit he messed up but then notes that Biden didn't get the message and said he had made the right decision. A sort of primal scream of "WTF, JOE BIDEN?!?!?!!?!" virtually bleeds through the copy.
