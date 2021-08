Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Sens. Amy Klobuchar D-Minn., and John Thune, R-SD., said they are alarmed by TikTok's recent changes to its privacy policies that automatically collect biometric data of its users.

(Image credit: AP)

