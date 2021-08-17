W. Bush Weighs In: We&#8217;re Watching Unfolding Crisis In Afghanistan &#8216;With Deep Sadness&#8217;

Category: World Politics Hits: 1
Former President George W. Bush issued a statement saying that he and former first lady Laura Bush have watched the "tragic events unfolding in Afghanistan with deep sadness." Bush has been criticized by Republicans and Democrats alike for launching what would become the country's longest war in Afghanistan a month after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, initially in an effort to topple the Taliban-run government and combat Al Qaeda. His decision to shift the focus of the "war on terror" to invade Iraq in 2003 has been equally condemned across the board.
