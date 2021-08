Articles

Published on Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Republican Sen. John Kennedy (La.) ripped President Joe Biden for his withdrawal in Afghanistan, saying it is the biggest win terrorist have had since the Sept. 11 attacks that killed more than 2,000 Americans.“It was the biggest terrorist victory...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/568311-gop-senator-rips-biden-over-afghanistan-the-biggest-terrorist-victory-since-9