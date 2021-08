Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 20:22 Hits: 0

Former member of Congress Paul Mitchell has died after battling cancer. From Michigan, Mitchell left the GOP in opposition to Trump's claims of election fraud.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/17/1028542791/congressman-paul-mitchell-refused-to-be-defined-by-his-president-or-his-party