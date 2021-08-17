The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Karma! Gov. Abbott Has COVID-19

The Texas Tribune reported: He spoke Monday night at what he called a "standing room only event" in Collin County, later tweeting photos of him addressing a maskless crowd. Less than three hours before his diagnosis was announced Tuesday afternoon, he tweeted pictures of a meeting with guitarist Jimmie Vaughan. While Killer Abbott promotes death for others by fighting mask mandates, he probably won’t wind up in any of the five mortuary trailers Texas requested from the federal government this month, in anticipation of a big spike in COVID deaths. He has been fully vaccinated and says he’s asymptomatic. But he is also being treated with Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment, while more needy people go without. As of yesterday our rheumatology practice can no longer get a monoclonal antibody drug (Actemra) we use for https://t.co/aQQbdxuEt0’s all going to COVID patients. So we have to put some RA patients on another drug that doesn’t work as well for them & costs more. Infuriating! — Connie Allin Moscati (@concolbnew) August 17, 2021

