Donald Trump Jr. Mocked After Tweeting Support For The Taliban

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 23:29 Hits: 6

Donald Trump Jr. faced backlash on Tuesday after he agreed with the Taliban's views on freedom of speech. In a message on Twitter, Trump shared a video of a Taliban spokesperson who criticized U.S. social media companies when he was asked about freedom of speech in Afghanistan. "This question should be asked to those people who are claiming to be promoters of freedom of speech who do not allow publication of information," the spokesperson said. "I can ask [the] Facebook company." Trump added: "LOL… Also not wrong." The spokesperson's remarks echoed talking points that have been used by Republicans in recent months. Commenters accused the former president's son of "openly supporting the Taliban" "Of course you'd agree with the Taliban. Right on brand for you," one person wrote. LOL… Also not wrong. https://t.co/nMDM9k8fwL — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 17, 2021 Yep an ex presidents son with political aspirations openly supporting Taliban. Not surprising since his daddy is the one who freed this particular Taliban guy

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/donald-trump-jr-mocked-after-tweeting