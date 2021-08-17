Here&#8217;s Why We Do the Prime AF Push

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 19:29 Hits: 1

A few of you have asked why we're doing our Prime Ad Free (AF) trial. So I wanted to explain. In this drive we need at least 1,000 Prime members to upgrade to Prime AF. We know there are at least a thousand who - once they try it - will want to upgrade just because they prefer it. Believe me, it’s a lot better. So our two week free trial is really just a diabolical plan to figure out who those 1000+ members are.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/MDs4nytAmvE/heres-why-we-do-the-prime-af-push