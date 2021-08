Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 21:29 Hits: 14

The Republican Texas governor, who has been fully vaccinated and has no symptoms, "will isolate in the Governor's Mansion and continue to test daily," his office announced.

(Image credit: Tamir Kalifa/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2021/08/17/1028574761/texas-governor-greg-abbott-tests-positive-covid-19-coronavirus