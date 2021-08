Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 21:30 Hits: 7

A surge in COVID-19 cases has local leaders across Texas openly defying the governor's ban on mask mandates. The fight has now moved to the courts.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/17/1028542833/local-leaders-in-texas-are-defying-the-governors-ban-on-mask-mandates