Pelosi Forges Ahead In Spite Of Blue Dogs' Effort To Stall Progress

Last Friday, nine Democrats in the House decided to throw out of balance the whole tenuous infrastructure strategy decided upon by President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Inexplicably, instead of reminding these members that there were only nine of them, as opposed to the nearly 100 in the Congressional Progressive Caucus who support Pelosi's approach, they're being catered to. In a "dear colleague" letter to the Democratic caucus Sunday, Pelosi announced that she would ask the Rules Committee to advance both the $3.5 trillion budget resolution for Biden's Build Back Better plan and the Senate's bipartisan bill for procedural votes when the House returns for a brief session next week. The majority of House and Senate Democrats have pushed for the larger budget resolution to be passed before the House takes action on the bipartisan bill because, well, they don't trust the Blue Dogs (who demonstrated precisely why with this little hostage-taking) or Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema in the Senate.

