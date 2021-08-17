Alabama Physician Tells Patients Get Vaccinated Or Find A New Doctor

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 20:31 Hits: 12

Dr. Jason Valentine posted the sign on his door, effective October 1, and says it's already getting results, with more patients asking to be vaccinated. Source: Al.com An Alabama doctor is taking a bold stance in the efforts to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19. Dr. Jason Valentine, a physician at Mobile’s Diagnostic and Medical Clinic Infirmary Health, posted a photo on his Facebook page showing him posed next to a sign that says “effective Oct. 1, 2021, Dr. Valentine will no longer see patients that are not vaccinated against COVID-19.” Since posting the sign, Valentine wrote that three unvaccinated patients asked where they could get a vaccine. “No conspiracy theories, no excuses. Just where do they go,” he added. Valentine had a blunt answer for those who asked him about his decision. “If they asked why, I told them COVID is a miserable way to die and I can’t watch them die like that,” he wrote.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/alabama-posts-no-vaccine-no-service-his