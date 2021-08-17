The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Watch What This Guy Does To Anti-Vaxxer At Nursing Home Chain

Image from: Twitter Boy, does this guy Danesh do a great job with this anti-vaxxer, who tells fired nurses and caregivers she'll hire them if they lost their jobs for refusing a vaccine. I don’t think the internet has fully appreciate what an insane takedown this is by @thatdaneshguy pic.twitter.com/P0OgZccKp3 — Walter Masterson (@waltermasterson) August 17, 2021 First, he finds out where she works, and calls her employers. Then he contacts the state health departments, and the local TV stations. Then he finds out she's a convicted felon who admitted to opening credit cards in other people's names. "Your little covid utopia is dead. In fact, you'll be looking for a new job soon," he concludes.

