Ohio House Rep Protests Vaccine Mandates Outside Hospital

Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Creech, from what I gather by Google, is diehard MAGA so it probably shouldn't surprise anyone to see a state Rep protesting against the common-sense health measures of seeing all their employees, nurses and doctors vaccinated. Creech says he's not anti-vaccine, he's just not going to put poison into his body. Source: Ohio Capital Journal An Ohio House representative joined a protest last week outside a Miamisburg hospital that announced a requirement that caregivers receive vaccination against COVID-19. Rep. Rodney Creech, R-West Alexandria, said he joined the demonstration because vaccines should be a matter of personal choice, and it’s not an employer’s place to require them. In an interview, he denied any description of himself as anti-vaccine. However, he falsely claimed there’s no evidence COVID-19 vaccines will save lives; said he’s “100 percent” certain that COVID-19 deaths are overcounted; and said he’s not putting any vaccine “poison” in his body.

