Right Wing Money Bank Downplays Role In The Big Lie

I shared a report last week showing that the Bradley Foundation was the biggest funder of the various groups that are trying to push the Big Lie, especially Bradley Impact. The first report indicating the foundation's involvement was written by Jane Mayer of the New Yorker. The Bradley Foundation, when contacted by Dan Bice of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, chose to attack her and minimize their involvement: Asked to respond to the New Yorker story, Bradley officials attacked the $18 million figure and suggested the story is, in short, a Big Stretch. "Jane Mayer’s piece is filled with inaccuracies and distortions about the Bradley Foundation’s history, mission, directors and partners and as typical of her work, lacks journalistic integrity," the foundation said in a nearly 300-word statement. It went on to say that the Bradley has long been a supporter of fair elections. The foundation said it has funded efforts to "encourage voter participation and give Americans the confidence that their vote matters." [...]

