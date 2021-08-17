The MAGA Freakout Over Afghan Refugees Kicks Into Overdrive

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 11:31 Hits: 7

You Saw It Coming From Miles Away

Stephen Miller — who else? — was early out of the gate with this take Sunday evening.

Candidates for office got in on the act Monday afternoon.

By Monday evening, the drumbeat of xenophobia had, predictably, made its way to Tucker Carlson's show.

Laura Ingraham followed on his heels.

'Hard Not To Respect That'

“I think Islam is poisonous,” opined one Proud Boys Telegram account cited by Vice's Ben Makuch. "BUT, these farmers and minimally trained men fought to take their nation back from [world governments]. They took back their national religion as law, and executed dissenters. Hard not to respect that.”

Breaking This Morning

"The Taliban declared an 'amnesty' across Afghanistan and urged women to join their government Tuesday, seeking to convince a wary population that they have changed a day after deadly chaos gripped the main airport as desperate crowds tried to flee the country."

Must Reads on Afghanistan

Inside Reach 871, A US C-17 Packed With 640 Afghans Trying to Escape the Taliban — Tara Copp and Marcus Weisgerber, Defense One

The Afghan debacle lasted two decades. The media spent two hours deciding whom to blame. — Margaret Sullivan, The Washington Post

Good To Know!

Third Shot

Grim Statistic

California Recall

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) defense strategy ahead of the recall election next month isn’t to win over undecided voters — it’s to

light a fire

under the butts of Democratic voters who might otherwise not turn out during a non-election year.

In addition to warning Californians of top GOP rival Larry Elder’s deeply conservative stances, Newsom also says that “we’ve just got to gin up that enthusiasm” among blue voters. “That's what the next 30 days is about," he tells CNN.

Sign Of Whats To Come

The River is a key source of water for over 40 million people and millions of acres of farmland across seven states.

NY Lawmakers Reverse Course On Cuomo Investigation

The New York State Assembly

will finish

its impeachment investigation into disgraced Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) after drawing backlash over its initial decision to drop the probe in the wake of Cuomo’s resignation.

Delete Your Account

Sen. Ted Cruz (R) retweeted a clip of CNN correspondent Clarissa Ward’s report in Kabul that was selectively cropped by right-wing troll Jack Posobiec to make it look like CNN is….pro-Taliban or something?

Here’s Ward’s full report where she speaks to Taliban forces on the ground:

Hey, remember when Cruz ran away to sunny Mexico while millions of his constituents froze in their homes earlier this year? CNN's comms team does:

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.As images filter out of Afghanistan of U.S. allies desperate to escape, and as President Biden pledges assistance to continue those evacuation efforts, MAGA world and the right-wing media are trying to gin up a new freakout: that the administration will resettle too many Afghans in the U.S.https://twitter.com/StephenM/status/1427062719732228099https://twitter.com/JaniceMcGeachin/status/1427370870440304641 https://twitter.com/JDVance1/status/1427340450197905408https://twitter.com/justinbaragona/status/1427425230146916352https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1427456133376090131Meanwhile, even further to the right, some are impressed by the Taliban's sweep across Afghanistan and its commitment to religious fundamentalism.The Taliban has offered its first — and very vague — comments about how it might govern, the AP reports Former president George W. Bush is "watching the tragic events unfolding in Afghanistan with deep sadness," he informed us in a statement The Biden administration has decided Americans should get a COVID-19 booster shot eight months after their second dose of the two-dose vaccines, the Times reports . Those who got the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot are expected to also need a second dose.The death toll in Haiti following an earthquake Saturday has now topped 1,400 people. This comes as the country grapples with political instability and as a tropical storm pounds the region The Biden administration has declared a water shortage along the Colorado River and is instituting cutbacks to the water it supplies to Arizona and Nevada, E&E News reports https://twitter.com/tedcruz/status/1427291774855393281https://twitter.com/NewDay/status/1427231696878018564https://twitter.com/CNNPR/status/1427338487984963593

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/BEjqBeJJivo/the-maga-freakout-over-afghan-refugees-kicks-into-overdrive