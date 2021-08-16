Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 16 August 2021

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew looks at public opinion on the war in Afghanistan and the Biden administration’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops as the Taliban takes over the region. They also discuss how the U.S. has changed over the past decade according to the newly released 2020 census data and how these trends will set the stage for redistricting debates.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the "play" button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-americans-wanted-to-end-the-war-in-afghanistan-will-that-change/