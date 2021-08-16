What Americans Think About Ending The War In Afghanistan

Articles

Category: World Politics
Published on Monday, 16 August 2021

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast, the crew assesses public opinion on the war in Afghanistan and the Biden Administration’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops as the crisis in the region escalates. They also discuss the new district-level 2020 Census results released last week and how these trends will set the stage for redistricting debates.

