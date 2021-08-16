Congress Has The Power To Prevent A Repeat Of January 6 

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 18:42 Hits: 3

The barriers voters face before casting a ballot have rightly grabbed headlines recently. But there’s a way that tens of millions of Americans could be disenfranchised after voting in the next election that has gone under the radar. As the stirring testimony of the Capitol police officers recedes into our memory, we shouldn’t forget our democracy is still vulnerable to attack.

This article is part of TPM Cafe , TPM’s home for opinion and news analysis.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/yzdyDJuE5TI/congress-has-legislative-power-prevent-repeat-january-6