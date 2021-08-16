Masks Are One Of The Few Proven COVID Prevention Measures In Schools That Are Worth The Effort

Category: World Politics Hits: 2
This article is part of TPM Cafe, TPM’s home for opinion and news analysis. Just when schools were getting ready to reopen for the new school year, cases of COVID-19 started surging in the United States, driven in large part by the more contagious delta variant. School administrators around the country are working to bring students back into the classroom safely, while still providing kids an enriching learning environment.
Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/8VU8nXaXcmo/masks-one-of-few-proven-covid-prevention-measures-worth-the-effort