Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 20:13 Hits: 0

In an address to the nation, President Biden defended his move to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan. But the Taliban takeover presents the U.S. and the world with new national security challenges.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/16/1028198475/president-biden-defends-how-he-pulled-troops-out-of-afghanistan-in-address-to-na