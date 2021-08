Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 16 August 2021

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin about signing a letter to President Biden calling to prioritize evacuating Afghan allies who face retaliation from the Taliban.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/16/1028198524/rep-elissa-slotkin-talks-about-what-went-wrong-in-afghanistan