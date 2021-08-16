Abbott And DeSantis Responsible For At Least 4700 Unnecessary Deaths

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 12:00 Hits: 0

What happens when Republican governors institute policies that are 100% about showing their Trumpism, and 0% about taking care of the people in their state? Here are two good examples. In Texas, Greg Abbott has declared that no one can require proof of vaccination, As a direct result of this decision, the Texas Tribune reports that only half of workers at Texas nursing homes are vaccinated. And as a direct result of that, “The number of nursing homes across the state with at least one active COVID-19 case has shot up nearly 800% in the past month.” That’s right. Remember all the work that was put into trying to protect people in nursing homes? The desperate scramble to buy protective gear from anywhere on the planet? All those tragic images of elderly family members isolated from their children and grandchildren for month after month? Yeah. Greg Abbott has sabotaged every moment of time and every ounce of effort by issuing a rule that any business that requires vaccination can’t get a state contract — which directly impacts every nursing home in the state.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/abbott-desantis-responsible-unnecessary-deaths