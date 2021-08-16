The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

WATCH: Chaos At Kabul Airport As Hundreds Huddle Together To Board C-17

A video shared online on Sunday showed hundreds of people crowding together to board what was said to be a C-17 cargo plane to leave Afghanistan. The Snapchat video, which was shared on Sunday night, indicated that it had been recorded in Kabul. Hundreds of people can be seen attempting to board the cargo plane. The crowd, although disorganized, did not appear to be angry or violent. Twitter reports indicate that gunfire could be heard in the distance. Watch the video clip below. Scenes from #Kabul Airport, #Afghanistan showing people boarding what appears to a C17 (please correct me if wrong) and what appears to be gunfire in the air in the distance. pic.twitter.com/p3l7zrVu77 — Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) August 15, 2021

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/kabul-airport-afghanistan

