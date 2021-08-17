Republicans Panic, Run Away From Trump's 'Historic Peace Deal' With Taliban

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021

As Taliban forces entered Kabul—Afghanistan's capital and largest city—and Afghans rushed to Hamid Karzai International Airport in a last-ditch effort to flee the regime, the Republican National Committee (RNC) decided it no longer wanted to claim credit for the "historic peace agreement" the Trump administration brokered with the Taliban. As recently as June, the RNC website boasted that Trump had "continued to take the lead in peace talks as he signed a historic peace agreement with the Taliban in Afghanistan, which would end America's longest war." The RNC page linked to articles calling the deal a "decisive move" toward peace and "the best path" forward for the U.S. But now, when you click on the link, all that emerges is a 404 error, as Washington Post reporter Dave Weigel pointed out. The RNC apparently couldn't scrub that page fast enough.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/republicans-panic-run-away-trumps-historic