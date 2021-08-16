Catching Up on the Fall of the Afghan Government

Category: World Politics Hits: 0
If you weren't around over the weekend I did a series of posts on the unfolding situation in Afghanistan. In succession, "A Few Thoughts on Afghanistan", "Vindication and the Fall of Kabul", "After Sunday It's Even More Clear Biden Was Right". The titles give you the gist of my views: for all the chaos and horror, the rapidity of the collapse not only of the Afghan military but the Afghan state itself made me even more convinced the decision to leave was correct and more impressed that Biden had the courage to do it. Biden is speaking to the American public this afternoon about the unfolding situation. It is the correct decision to do so. I think the entirety of what he needs to do is not second-guess the decision or chase after the emotions or hyperbole of the moment. The most important reason not to do that is that the decision was and is the correct one. But equivocation signals weakness. At a moment of uncertainty and chaotic images, the most important thing a leader can do is to be clear that he has a plan, that it is the right plan, and that because it is the right plan he will stick to that plan regardless of the political consequences and even if it is painful to do so.
