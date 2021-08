Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 18:09 Hits: 6

U.S. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke testified before a House subcommittee Monday, submitting a 20-page document to underscore the dire threat faced by democracy without a robust Voting Rights Act.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/PTMvPPSog1s/kristen-clarke-doj-congress-voting-rights-act