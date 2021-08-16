GOPers Thrilled By Kabul Chaos Because They Get To Criticize Biden

Articles

Monday, 16 August 2021

Once again, everything goes down the memory hole and the new reality is created by those who insist lies are truth. I'm talking about Republicans, of course. We all know how well-planned and orderly the Afghanistan withdrawal would be if Trump had done it: screenshot of what the @gop deleted and hopes you’ll forget (via https://t.co/ReCx6g5wWo…) https://t.co/gpMM1Rdv1y pic.twitter.com/RHfGDyXqMS — Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) August 16, 2021 RNC busted for deleting campaign page touting Trump’s ‘historic peace agreement’ after Afghanistan implodes - Raw Story - Celebrating 17 Years of Independent Journalism https://t.co/v3u9CfMAgc — S Olsen (@olsense1) August 16, 2021

