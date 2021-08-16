The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

GOPers Thrilled By Kabul Chaos Because They Get To Criticize Biden

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

Once again, everything goes down the memory hole and the new reality is created by those who insist lies are truth. I'm talking about Republicans, of course. We all know how well-planned and orderly the Afghanistan withdrawal would be if Trump had done it: screenshot of what the @gop deleted and hopes you’ll forget (via https://t.co/ReCx6g5wWo…) https://t.co/gpMM1Rdv1y pic.twitter.com/RHfGDyXqMS — Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) August 16, 2021 RNC busted for deleting campaign page touting Trump’s ‘historic peace agreement’ after Afghanistan implodes - Raw Story - Celebrating 17 Years of Independent Journalism https://t.co/v3u9CfMAgc — S Olsen (@olsense1) August 16, 2021

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/gopers-thrilled-kabul-chaos-because-they

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version