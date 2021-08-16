The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Obama's Birthday Party, A Superspreader Event? Not So Far

This is the lead story at Breitbart, and I'm sure your right-wing relatives are already talking about it: Obama Variant: Martha’s Vineyard Hit with Coronavirus Spike After Superspreader Birthday Party The island of Martha’s Vineyard experienced a spike in coronavirus cases this week after President Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party last Saturday. The Daily Mail reports that 74 people on Martha’s Vineyard have tested positive for the virus — the highest number of cases in a week on the island since April.... The Daily Mail also reported that six staffers tested positive at the Harbor view Hotel, where some of the celebrities attending the party stayed. So was the Obama party the reason for the uptick in cases? Let's go to that Daily Mail story:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/barack-obama-birthday-party-covid

