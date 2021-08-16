Conservative Cardinal Who Criticized The Vaccine Now Has COVID, On Ventilator

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 15:36 Hits: 3

Another vaccine skeptic finds there's a price to be paid for his beliefs. Whether that's the ultimate price or not remains to be seen, but ending one's life on a ventilator is not where anyone wants to be. Source: Washington Post Most days during the coronavirus pandemic, Cardinal Raymond L. Burke could be found strolling down the streets of Rome maskless and carrying rosary beads. The 73-year-old conservative cardinal was an early critic of social distancing and, later, an unabashed skeptic of the vaccine. On Tuesday, Burke announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Now, the cardinal is in a hospital bed in his native Wisconsin, breathing with the help of a ventilator. “Doctors are encouraged by his progress,” Burke’s press team tweeted Saturday night. "[His Eminence] faithfully prayed the Rosary for those suffering from the virus. … Let us now pray the Rosary for him.” Burke has been highly critical of vaccines and even promoted (though it's unclear if he believes such ideas himself) some conspiracy theories about the vaccine. During the global pandemic, Burke spoke out against vaccine mandates, claiming the practice “violates the integrity of its citizens.” “While the State can provide reasonable regulations for the safeguarding of health, it is not the ultimate provider of health. God is,” he said during a May 2020 address.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/conservative-cardinal-who-criticized