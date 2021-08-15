The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

I Think This is Right

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

I think this is right. From TPM Reader JB ...
Just a note here about the ongoing US bugout from Afghanistan, that I suspect we’ll hear more about in the months to come. President Biden has a long memory; the events of 2009-10, when then-President Obama was jammed by the military leadership into what proved to be an aimless, futile surge of US forces into Afghanistan, have to be a major factor in his thinking. A more deliberate, better planned withdrawal would have been preferable to what we are seeing now in many respects — notably, to get more of America’s Afghan friends out of the country.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/Ce3l076FJCo/i-think-this-is-right

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version