I Think This is Right

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 15 August 2021 17:56 Hits: 0

Just a note here about the ongoing US bugout from Afghanistan, that I suspect we’ll hear more about in the months to come. President Biden has a long memory; the events of 2009-10, when then-President Obama was jammed by the military leadership into what proved to be an aimless, futile surge of US forces into Afghanistan, have to be a major factor in his thinking. A more deliberate, better planned withdrawal would have been preferable to what we are seeing now in many respects — notably, to get more of America’s Afghan friends out of the country.