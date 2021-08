Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 15 August 2021 19:50 Hits: 6

Dr. Rosalind Osgood, Broward County School Board chair, on Sunday outlined the district's decision to impose a mask mandate despite Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R) ban on school mask mandates.

