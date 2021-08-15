The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

After Sunday It&#8217;s Even More Clear Biden Was Right

Americans, or at least the commentating classes, are watching aghast as events unfold in Afghanistan. Some are second-guessing the wisdom of withdrawal - after all, how hard is it to maintain a few thousand soldiers there permanently? Others are taking the more comfortable position of saying yes, we had to leave but this just wasn't the right way. I must be the only person in America who is having exactly the opposite reaction. The more I see the more I'm convinced this was the right decision - both what I see on the ground in Afghanistan and perhaps even more the reaction here in the United States.

