Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 15 August 2021 18:44 Hits: 1

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) reportedly called President Biden after the 2020 election in an attempt to revive their long-standing friendship by saying his attacks on the president's son Hunter Biden had done little to appease Trump voters...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/567946-graham-told-biden-attacks-on-hunter-barely-appeased-trump-supporters-report