Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 15 August 2021 21:21 Hits: 7

NPR speaks with Congressman Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.), chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, about the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/15/1027952006/foreign-affairs-committee-chair-on-unfolding-situation-in-afghanistan