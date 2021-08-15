The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Irate Parent Assaults Teacher Over Mask-wearing Policy In School

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

An irate parent sent a teacher to a hospital this week in Sutter Creek, California. He was upset about the mask-wearing policy for the elementary school. Probably not the last of these types of stories we'll see in the coming weeks, unfortunately. Source: KCRA A Sutter Creek Elementary School teacher was allegedly assaulted by a parent during an argument over their child having to wear a mask. The incident happened Wednesday on campus, about an hour after the first day of school came to a close in the Amador County town. "The teacher was bleeding," Amador County Unified School District Superintendent Torie Gibson told KCRA 3. "He had some lacerations on his face, some bruising on his face, and a pretty good knot on the back of his head." Gibson said the male parent verbally assaulted the school's principal when his daughter walked out of a school building wearing a mask. When a male teacher stepped in, the situation escalated and a physical altercation happened, resulting in injuries. The teacher was treated at the hospital and released Wednesday night.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/parent-assaults-teacher-mask

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version