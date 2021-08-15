Mike Pompeo Links 'The Fall Of Afghanistan' To Critical Race Theory

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 15 August 2021

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo falsely asserted on Sunday that President Joe Biden had put the U.S. embassy in Kabul at risk by focusing on critical race theory instead of foreign policy. During an appearance on Fox News Sunday, host Chris Wallace asked the former secretary of state about what the "fall of Afghanistan" would mean for the reputation of the United States. "Weak American leadership always harms American security," Pompeo said. "So this is in the context of a Biden administration that has basically abandoned the global stage in favor of climate change. Right? They've been focused on critical race theory while the embassy is at risk." "That didn't happen during our four years," he added. In fact, the discussion over critical race theory has been largely fueled by right-wing media.

