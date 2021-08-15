Jim Jordan Pretends All Would Be Great If Trump Still Ruled

Articles

Trump is out of office, but that hasn't stopped lickspittles like Gym Jordan from continuing their cult-like worship of Dear Leader. Biden can do no right, and Trump could do no wrong in right-wing fantasy-land. Never mind what Biden inherited from Trump, Jordan insisted during an interview with Fox's Maria Bartiromo that everything would be going perfectly now if Trump were still in office: JORDAN: I think the first thing is why is Joe Biden on vacation. He hasn’t taken a question. It’s an embarrassing situation for the United States. Frankly, it’s not surprising. Maria, tell me what this administration has done right in their first eight months on the job. We have inflation like crazy, crisis on the border and the economy where it doesn’t need to be and crime surging in every urban areas. We had 11 murders in Chicago two weekends ago. Tell me what they have done right. It’s embarrassing and frightening and we have never seen anything this crazy since back in Vietnam when we had to get people out at the last minute as well. So let’s hope we can protect American lives but this would not happen, this would not happen if President Trump was in the White House. We know that. We would not be treated the way we are from our adversaries and what happened in Anchorage, that just would not happen when you project strength and competence from the White House but unfortunately we don’t have that today.

