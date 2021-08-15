The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Former Nat. Sec. Adviser Whacks Trump's Botched Negotiation With Taliban

Category: World Politics Hits: 9

Former Nat. Security Adviser Ben Rhodes explains what the Trump administration handed Biden in their rush to both claim responsibility for withdrawing U.S. forces from Afghanistan and cut a peace deal with the Taliban. CAPEHART: Ben, let me bring you into the conversation to get your perspective, and also to pick up on something that I asked in the previous hour, and that Congresswoman Harmon just talked about, and that is the fact that the Afghan government was cut out of the negotiations during the Trump administration and thereby sapping the morale of not just the folks within the government, but within the Afghan forces. I would love to get your perspective on that in particular, but also on what is happening in Afghanistan right now. RHODES: Yeah Johnathan, first of all, Peter is right in the sense that this is an indictment I think of 20 years of an effort that clearly did not produce a government or Afghan security forces with any capacity to fight back, or will to fight back against the Taliban once the United States withdrew. That includes the Obama administration under which I served. So I want to be very clear about the fact that we all need to take a lesson from this.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/ben-rhodes-capehart-afghanistan

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version