Former Nat. Sec. Adviser Whacks Trump's Botched Negotiation With Taliban

Published on Sunday, 15 August 2021

Former Nat. Security Adviser Ben Rhodes explains what the Trump administration handed Biden in their rush to both claim responsibility for withdrawing U.S. forces from Afghanistan and cut a peace deal with the Taliban. CAPEHART: Ben, let me bring you into the conversation to get your perspective, and also to pick up on something that I asked in the previous hour, and that Congresswoman Harmon just talked about, and that is the fact that the Afghan government was cut out of the negotiations during the Trump administration and thereby sapping the morale of not just the folks within the government, but within the Afghan forces. I would love to get your perspective on that in particular, but also on what is happening in Afghanistan right now. RHODES: Yeah Johnathan, first of all, Peter is right in the sense that this is an indictment I think of 20 years of an effort that clearly did not produce a government or Afghan security forces with any capacity to fight back, or will to fight back against the Taliban once the United States withdrew. That includes the Obama administration under which I served. So I want to be very clear about the fact that we all need to take a lesson from this.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/ben-rhodes-capehart-afghanistan