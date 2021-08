Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 15 August 2021 12:39 Hits: 1

President Biden said several days ago that he did not regret his decision to withdraw from Afghanistan. The speed with which the Taliban have swept through is not what he had said to anticipate.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/15/1027846446/the-taliban-moved-quicker-than-anticipated-to-take-afghanistan