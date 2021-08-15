Fox's Ingraham Helps Kristi Noem Downplay Sturgis 2020 Super-Spreader

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 15 August 2021 14:43 Hits: 1

Fox continues its habit of promoting the most irresponsible governors in the United States when it comes to their handling of the pandemic, and helping them to lie about the consequences of their actions. On Friday, one of those governors, South Dakota's Kristi Noem, who happily promoted last year's super-spreader event at Sturgis, was back at it again, defending her state for holding the event this year. The same governor, remember, who was more than happy to allow the virus to run like wildfire through the meatpacking plants in her state (and then blame the workers for it instead of the plants.) Laura Ingraham started things off attacking President Obama's birthday party, Dr. Fauci and MSNBC's Joy Reid for their criticisms of the event last year, and calling claims that Sturgis was a super-spreader "bogus." Ingraham also called Sturgis an "outdoor motorcycle rally," ignoring the fact that it's not just outdoors, and people there were also crowding restaurants and bars and jam packed at concert venues.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/foxs-ingraham-helps-kristi-noem-downplay