The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Fox's Ingraham Helps Kristi Noem Downplay Sturgis 2020 Super-Spreader

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

Fox continues its habit of promoting the most irresponsible governors in the United States when it comes to their handling of the pandemic, and helping them to lie about the consequences of their actions. On Friday, one of those governors, South Dakota's Kristi Noem, who happily promoted last year's super-spreader event at Sturgis, was back at it again, defending her state for holding the event this year. The same governor, remember, who was more than happy to allow the virus to run like wildfire through the meatpacking plants in her state (and then blame the workers for it instead of the plants.) Laura Ingraham started things off attacking President Obama's birthday party, Dr. Fauci and MSNBC's Joy Reid for their criticisms of the event last year, and calling claims that Sturgis was a super-spreader "bogus." Ingraham also called Sturgis an "outdoor motorcycle rally," ignoring the fact that it's not just outdoors, and people there were also crowding restaurants and bars and jam packed at concert venues.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/foxs-ingraham-helps-kristi-noem-downplay

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version