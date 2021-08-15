The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Proud Boys Attack Reporters At L.A. Anti-Vaxx Rally

The Proud Boys were out in force at an anti-vax rally in Los Angeles, attacking reporters and according to the Los Angeles Times, one person was stabbed. What a dangerous mix of violent idiots. Video of the event was posted on Twitter this Saturday. From Former Head of Live Video @BuzzFeed News Andrew Kimmel: “Anti-vaxx” / Proud Boys rally in Los Angeles off to a great start. pic.twitter.com/mMAQxfwfxw — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) August 14, 2021 One of the Proud Boys keeps following me around and pointing me out to his crew. Not many other press in here as they’ve been attacking them at the last several protests. — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) August 14, 2021

