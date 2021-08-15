Me, Too Founder: 'People Need To Be Clear About These Slogans'

Articles

Published on Sunday, 15 August 2021

Once again, the founder of the Me, Too movement takes a teachable moment and offers an entire semester's worth of wisdom. Tarana Burke joined Tiffany Cross to discuss the broad issue of sexual harassment and abuse, citing examples from R. Kelly to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, before they turned their focus to the ways in which victims are received when they come forward with their revelations. Cross brought up the "Believe All Women" slogan, and wondered if it was productive or destructive on the whole. She was concerned that the mantra "does come up against some legality issues there." Then she said, "[A]nybody can make an accusation and it's immediately perceived as truth. You and I as black women know there are some racial issues that come along with that that give us pause. Should we believe all women? Or should we listen to all women?" Burke took her distinction, and identified the issue with reducing something so complex to a slogan. "No. I think people need to be clear about these slogans and mantras," she began, before clarifying the original phrase. "People started saying, 'Believe women,' not, 'Believe all women.'" Nowhere near the same thing. Then, though, Burke explained why believing all women was never a viable option, especially for Black people.

