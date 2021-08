Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 15 August 2021 10:59 Hits: 12

Afghistan's collapse could prove damaging to President Biden's agenda but the public does not have a strong appetite for continuing a military presence there.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/15/1027830940/politics-chat-what-the-talibans-advancement-in-afghanistan-means-for-biden